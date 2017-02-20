Recent deaths in Fremont County: SittingEagle, Mudge, Hancock, Meacham, 

(Fremont County, Wyo.) - Here are the most recent deaths around Fremont County.

Gerald SittingEagle, 54, of Arapahoe died on Thursday, February 16, 2017. A rosary will be recited at 7:00 pm followed by the wake on Monday, February 20, 2017, at Great Plains Hall. The funeral service will be held at 10:00 am on Tuesday, February 21, 2017. Burial will follow at the Arapaho Catholic Cemetery. Full obituary here.



Edward William Mudge Jr., 85, of Thermopolis, Wyoming passed away on February 5, 2017. A visitation will be held from 11:00am-1:00pm on Monday, February 27th at the Chapel of Mount Hope in Hudson’s Funeral Home. The Funeral Service will begin at 1:00pm on Monday, February 27th at the Chapel of Mount Hope in Hudson’s Funeral Home and burial to follow at Mount Hope Cemetery in Lander. There was no obituary available.



Dale Leslie Hancock of Lander died Wednesday, February 15th, 2017 at Westward Heights Care Center in Lander, Wyoming. He was 93 years old. A visitation will be held from 11:00am-1:00pm on Thursday, February 23rd at the Chapel of Mount Hope in Hudson’s Funeral Home. Funeral services will start at 1:00pm on Thursday, February 23rd at the Chapel of Mount Hope in Hudson’s Funeral Home, followed by a graveside service at Mount Hope Cemetery in Lander. Full obituary here.



No services are scheduled at this time for Stephen “Steve” Paul Meacham, 71. Cremation has taken place under the direction of Davis Funeral Home. Full obituary here.



