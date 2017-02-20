Spring flood? NOAA says chances are moderate to high

(Fremont County, Wyo.) - The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has released their initial outlook of the Wyoming Spring 2017 snowmelt flood potential.

Mountain snowpack and associated snow water equivalents (SWEs) across central through western Wyoming were generally much above average by the middle of February, according to NOAA. Snow water equivalents across basins on southeastern Wyoming were generally above average. SWEs at the peak snowmelt runoff elevations (8,500’ – 10.000’) were the highest across the Wind and the Upper Green Basins at 175 to 185 percent of median.

This outlook is based on various diverse hydrological factors such as snow water equivalents (SWEs) in the mountain snowpack, basin morphology (i.e. how basins respond to snowmelt runoff), antecedent soil moisture, amount of bark beetle kill, low elevation snow depths, and likely temperature and precipitation trends during late spring/early summer.

Spring Flooding Outlook:

Moderate to High potential for flooding associated with snowmelt is expected across lower portions the of the Little and Big Wind Watersheds.

Moderate potential for flooding associated with snowmelt is expected across the upper to middle portions the of the Little and Big Wind Watersheds, the middle portions of the Upper Green Drainage, the lower potions of the North/South Forks of the Shoshone Basin, and portions of the Snake River Watershed.

All other of headwater basins across Wyoming can expect a generally Low potential for flooding due to springtime snowmelt.