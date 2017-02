h/t Pioneer Museum of Lander facebook page

Happy President's Day! We thank the Pioneer Museum of Lander for sharing this awesome photo of when President Arthur passed through Lander and Fort Washakie on his way to Yellowstone.

They said of the photo:

"A number of Presidents have visited Wyoming over the years - in 1883 President Arthur visited Wyoming, passing through Lander and Fort Washakie on his way to Yellowstone."



