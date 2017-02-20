UPDATE: Power restored at Wyoming Life Resource Center

The Friends of the Wyoming Life Resource Center have provided a power outage update on their facebook page. They said, "Thanks to the diligent work of Rocky Mountain Power and administration, the electrical problem has been identified; a bad transformer in the admin parking lot. Electric has been rerouted and Visions residents have been moved back to their homes."



Rocky Mountain Power spokesperson David Eskelsen clarified the partial power outage was not a problem on Rocky Mountain Power's system. Their service folks have advised Wyoming Life Resource Center of the need for repair on their end.

