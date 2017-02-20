whatshappening this week: Fundraiser in Dubois, Community Concert, Winter Market and more!

h/t Gina Marie Herbert

(Fremont County, Wyo.) - Here's #whatshappening this week around the county. If we missed a great event share it with us via email at tips@county10.com.

Monday, Feb. 20

President's Day. See county closures here.

LANDER - The Lander Community Concerts Association presents Artrageous, on Monday, Feb. 20, 7 pm, at the Lander Valley High School Auditorium. Paint throwing music extraordinaire, a team of artists paints at electric speed right before your eyes. Amazing vocals, creative choreography, and high energy live music.





Tuesday, Feb. 21

RIVERTON - The Riverton Farmer's Market group has extended the market season for the first time. The Winter Farmer's Market will be held every Tuesday from 4:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. at United Methodist Church on West park street. The winter market will run through the beginning of May.

HUDSON - The Fremont County Archaeological Society is sponsoring a presentation by Michael Page on Feb. 21 at 7:15 p.m. at the Hudson Town Hall. A review of the ceramic traditions found in Wyoming will be provided with particular emphasis on the pottery itself. Following a chronological overview, new data will be presented on the prehistoric Crow occupation that was recently tested at the Medicine Lodge Creek site. These data, combined with others collected in recent decades in Wyoming and North Dakota, shed considerable light on the arrival of the Crow people in Wyoming.







Wednesday, Feb. 22

LANDER - Brownies & Banking! (because there will be brownies). Rollin' in the dough? Now what? Learn about how to get a car loan and the importance of your credit score. For high school students. Wed., Feb. 22, 4pm, Lander Library Sign up in the CanTeen.





Saturday, Feb. 25

DUBOIS - Needs of Dubois (NOD) and the Headwaters Arts and Conference Center are hosting the Soup and Bread Cook-off and Hootenanny (Soupenanny!) on Saturday, February 25, 2017 at the Headwaters Arts and Conference Center in Dubois, WY. The Soup and Bread Cook-off will take place from 5:30-7:00 p.m., with the Hootenanny following, beginning around 7:15 p.m. A $5.00 admission fee will be charged for the entire evening for everyone six years or older, payable at the door. Admission for those five years and under is free. Baked goods provided by NOD and the Kiwanis Club of Dubois will be for sale during the entire evening. A cash bar will also be available. Bake sale proceeds will support both NOD and Kiwanis of Dubois.

LANDER - A magical evening for lovebirds, pals, and partners in crime. Enjoy a chocolate contest, live music, silent auction, wine, and even a paper moon photo booth. C'mon down to the Lander Art Center and celebrate with us! Vintage attire strongly encouraged! $25 for non-members, $20 for members. Sat. from 6-9 p.m. at the Lander Arts Center.

RIVERTON - Bring the kids, parents & grandparents to the Riverton Museum for a McDonald's Children's Exploration program on February 25th at 2pm. The Intergenerational Ice Cream Social is an opportunity for both young and old to enjoy homemade ice cream and connect with someone from a completely different generation.

