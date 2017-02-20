You didn't think we were done with that white stuff, did you?

We're going to see just about everything this week as far as weather is concerned. Wind, rain, snow and sunshine are all in the forecast. Here's the forecast for Lander, Riverton and Dubois.

LANDER

Early in the week we'll see a slight chance of rain with strong winds. In fact, Lander is under a High Wind Watch starting this evening from 5 p.m through Tuesday night at 11 p.m. Snow is likely starting Thursday and continuing into the Friday. The high temperature on Tuesday is 53 degrees while temps will drop significantly by the end of the week with a high of 26 on Friday. View the full forecast for Lander here.





RIVERTON

Riverton's forecast is similar to Lander's in that we'll see warm temps early in the week followed by snow and cooler temps in the later part of the week. Tuesday's high is 55 degrees while Friday's high is 25 degrees. It'll be a little breezy early in the week and there is a 70 percent chance of snow on Thursday. View the full forecast for Riverton here.





DUBOIS

Snow, snow, snow...is expected every day this week in Dubois. The highest potential for snowfall is tonight (Monday) with a 70 percent chance. It'll also be breezy early to mid-week. Today's high is 38 degrees while the high drops to 21 degrees by Friday. View the full forecast for Dubois here.



