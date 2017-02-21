Lots of water flowing in Riverton

Water running at the baseball field at Sunset and Major.

High winds and warm temperatures are melting water rapidly in Riverton this afternoon. Every gutters seems to have become its own little stream. But some areas are seeing a bit more water than others.

The site of the possible water break at Jaycee Park.

There is an apparent water break at the southwest corner of Jaycee Park just off Sunset; water is bubbling out of the ground flowing into canals, raising the level the bond by more than a little and making its way over to North Major at the baseball fields and the Riverton Courthouse. Riverton City crews are on scene.

We're hearing reports of other high water and canal issues in the area of Airport Hill and near the Wyoming State Honor Farm.

Jaycee Park

The ditch running by the Riverton Courthouse at North Major.

We'll report more when we have it.



