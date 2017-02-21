One deceased following Riverton home fire on Monday

Fremont County Undersheriff Ryan Lee confirmed that one person was found deceased as firefighters and law enforcement investigated a house fire Monday afternoon just outside of Riverton.

Firefighters were called to the home on Primrose around 2:30 p.m. The Fremont County Coroner arrived at the scene when the fire was under control. When the coroner arrived, media on scene were moved back more than half a block away.

Lee said his investigators were working with the State Fire Marshal's Office and the Riverton Fire Department. Additional information about the deceased and the fire has not yet been released.



