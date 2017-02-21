Recent arrests around Fremont County

(Fremont County, Wyo.) - Here is the report of the most recent arrests around the county from local enforcement agencies. All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. Charges are subject to change following official filing from the Fremont County Attorney’s Office.

Riverton Police Department

A 19-year-old female of Riverton was issued a citation for Minor Under the Influence.

Darilyne Dodge, 31-year-old female of Arapahoe, Arrested for Probation Revocation and Contempt of Court Warrants.



Joshua Hanway, 34, St. Stephens, Arrested for Shoplifting.

William O'Neal, 63, Crowheart, Arrested for DUI.



Teresa Swimmer, 40, Ethete, Disturbing the Peace. Swimmer was allegedly being disorderly at the hospital.



Wilford Hill, 24, Ethete, Natrona County Arrest Warrant.



Samuel Garcia, 24, Farmington, NM, Arrested for DUI.



Shane Gardin, 44, Riverton, Domestic Violence.



Dominic Fightingbear, 40, Araphaoe, Public Intoxication.

Kenneth Shakespeare, 31, Arapahoe, Public Intoxication.

Steven Willow, 42, Ethete, Arrested for two Contempt of Court Warrants.



Janis Moss, 61, Ethete, Contempt of Court Warrant.

James Jenkins, 36, Riverton, Arrested for two Failure to Appear Warrants.

Robin Blind, 35, Riverton, Public Intoxication.

An alleged burglary at a residence in the 1100 block of Sierra Drive is under investigation. The reporting person stated someone broke into the garage and stole a generator and meat from the freezer.

Al Brown, 45, Riverton, Probation Revocation.

Dustin Bigmedicine, 36, Riverton, Arrested for two Failure to Appear Warrants.

William Ghostbear, 24, Arapahoe, Contempt of Court Warrant.





Fremont County Sheriff's Office

Nicholas Blackburn, 22, St. Stephens, Battery and Property Destruction. Blackburn allegedly struck a male subject and destroyed property during a house party on Vine St. in Riverton on Feb. 19.

Tara Brown, 33, Arapahoe, Resisting Arrest and Failure to Appear Arrest Warrant. The Sheriff's report states that Brown was observed walking in the area of E Monroe Ave. in Riverton. When she observed the Deputy arrive she took off running and refused to stop for the Deputy. The Deputy was eventually able to apprehend her without further incident.

Teryl Myhre, 31, Riverton, Failure to Appear Arrest Warrant.

Lander Police Department

A 15-year-old female and a 16-year-old female of Lander were cited for no driver's license. Parents arrived and were advised.

Keva Youngbear, 40, Ethete, Arrested for DUI and cited for Failure to Maintain Lane. Also arrested on an outstanding FCSO Warrant.

Joseph Anketell, 25, Lander, Arrested for Public Intoxication.

Michael Pingatore, 31, Hudson, Arrested on FCSO Warrant.

A 27-year-old female of Lander was cited for shoplifting a $20 flashlight from Ace Hardware.

Jonathan Jorgenson, 26, Fort Washakie, Arrested on FCSO Warrant, LPD Warrant and a Hot Springs County Warrant. He was also cited for No Driver's License, Interference, Cracked Windshield and No Proof of Insurance.

Kathryn Hinkle, 37, Dubois, Arrested on a FCSO Warrant and LPD Warrant.

Henry Quiver, 26, Ethete, Arrested for Public Intoxication.



