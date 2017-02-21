Riverton home suffers extensive heat and smoke damage from fire

Yesterday's house fire in Riverton that left one person deceased remains under investigation by the State Fire Marshal's Office and the Riverton Fire Department.



Fire Chief Cory Higgs said the Fire Department received the call at 2:51 p.m. for a structure fire with one person still inside. Their interior team went inside and found the individual deceased. After extinguishing the fire, firefighters alerted the Fremont County Coroner and State Fire Marshal's Office. Higgs noted the home suffered extensive heat and smoke damage, and the fire's cause is still under investigation.

The Riverton Fire Department had five pieces of apparatus and 15 firefighters on scene. Higgs expressed thanks to all agencies involved in this incident.



