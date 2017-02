(Lander, Wyo.) - Two Lander locals, Ed Lee and Marty Brammer competed in the Wyoming Winter Senior Olympics last weekend in Pinedale...and they each brought home gold.

Ed Lee took first place in the Nordic 10k skate ski race and Marty Brammer won the Giant Slalom.

The games were held in Pinedale and were well attended by many Wyoming senior athletes in a wide variety of sports!

h/t Marty Brammer

