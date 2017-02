County 10 stock photo of winter storm

(Fremont County, Wyo.) - The National Weather Service in Riverton has issued a Winter Storm Watch for central Wyoming. Significant snow is possible in central Wyoming along with breezy to windy conditions causing blowing and drifting snow. The heaviest snow is expected late Wednesday night through at least Thursday afternoon with snow continuing into Friday. The heaviest snow will likely be across Natrona and Fremont Counties and possibly Eastern Sweetwater County.

