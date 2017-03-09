Governor Mead to sign American Indian Education bill today

Governor Mead, Rep. Jim Allen, Mr. & Mrs. Jason Baldes at the bill signing for HB128 tribal license plates and HJ008 Federal Indian Healthcare resolution.

(Wyoming) - This afternoon, Governor Mead is scheduled to formally sign the American Indian Education program (HB0076) which will require all districts to include Native American education, including the heritage and history of the Northern Arapaho and Shoshone tribes, in their curriculum.

"I am most proud of this bill because it will have such an impact across the state," said Representative Jim Allen, the bill's primary sponsor. "[The bill] will incorporate the history and contributions of American Indians into Wyoming's classrooms and give students the opportunity to learn more about the history of the local tribes," said Allen.

Through this bill, school boards and the Department of Education will review current social studies standards to determine whether or not they are adequate. Then, in consultation and cooperation with the tribes, school districts will incorporate the history and contributions of American Indian tribes, especially the Northern Arapaho and Shoshone tribes, into their curriculum. Allen noted each district will be allowed to determine how much of the curriculum they need to implement into their classrooms.

"This is something the tribes have wanted for a long time for several reasons" noted Allen. "Our students across the state don't really know much about the reservation or its inhabitance. And oddly enough, we learned through testimony a few years ago that kids who live on the reservation didn't either. There are times when students from our reservation school districts travel for sports and they're not treated very nicely. I hope, through this bill, in a generation or two, there will be a lot more respect and understanding of the cultures because people will understand each other a lot more."

Representative Allen noted the bill was halted on its third and final reading in the Senate last week which moved the bill to a Joint Conference Committee. Senator Bruce Burns (R-Sheridan) had requested an amendment to the bill's language which would have excluded specifically naming the Northern Arapaho and Shoshone tribes. Allen explained it was crucial that the tribes names be included in the bill. After much discussion, both parties approved the updated bill which reads as follows: "The [Department of Education] shall, in consultation with tribes of the region including the Eastern Shoshone and Northern Arapaho Indian tribes evaluate and review existing state social studies content and performance standards."

Read the full bill here.

Also happening this afternoon is a ceremonial signing of HJ0008 Federal Responsibility for American Indian Health Care, a joint resolution requesting Congress to uphold the federal trust responsibility to provide for the health care needs of American Indians. This resolution was officially signed last week (pictured above) but Governor Mead will be hosting a ceremonial signing again today because members of both tribal business councils will be present in Cheyenne for the signing of the American Indian Education program bill.