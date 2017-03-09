Hard work and sisterhood: LVHS Dance Team wins 6th consecutive state title

Team includes: Sadie Thatch (Captain), Logann Cooper, Mckenzie Lilygren, Brayden Frude, Jordan Troxel, Mina Shearin, Atalie Thatch and Keira Plymale. Coaches include Susan Cooper and Kitri Cooper.

(Lander, Wyo.) - The Lander Valley High School Dance Team continues to build its impressive record. The team has now won the 3A State Dance title six years in a row. This year the team took first place in Hip Hop and Jazz which makes 8 championship titles total. Plus, this year was the very first year they've captured double championship titles. Pretty impressive.

"We had a very young team this year," said Head Coach Susan Cooper. "Our returning veterans came back and really helped the younger girls understand that all the hard work would be worth it."

Coach Kitri Cooper said the dance team works through one of the longest sporting seasons in High School. "We start in the summer and go all the way through now," she said. "We condition like crazy so they can be strong at the beginning and end of their performances."

Both coaches said they attribute the team's success to the team's bond as sisters. "They love each other and know the support is there no matter what," said Coach Susan Cooper. "If they're not unified off the court they're not unified on the court."

Team and coaches were escorted into town by the Lander Volunteer Fire Dept.

The team was escorted into town this afternoon by the Lander Volunteer Fire Department. The girls didn't know ahead of time they'd be on a special trailer alongside a few band members. Community members cheered them on while cars alongside them honked as they traveled down Main Street. During the gathering in the high school parking lot, Captain Sadie Thatch thanked everyone for coming and giving the team so much support.



Students and community members cheered the team on as they arrived in town.

