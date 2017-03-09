LPD seeking information regarding 3 business burglaries

(Lander, Wyo.) - The Lander Police Department is asking for the public's assistance on information regarding three local business burglaries.

On January 2, 2017 LPD responded to The Forge Restaurant located at 202 West Main Street in Lander for a report of a burglary. The Forge reported that someone had broken into the business and stolen approximately $600 from the business. The suspect had entered the business during the overnight hours.

On January 30, 2017 LPD responded to the Dairyland Restaurant, located at 977 Main Street for a report of a burglary. The business reported that sometime during the overnight hours someone had broken into the business and stole the safe. The safe was later recovered on Plunkett Road outside of Lander. Dairyland reported that approximately $500 was stolen.

On January 30, 2017 LPD responded to the Cowfish Restaurant, located at 148 Main Street in Lander for a report of a burglary. The business reported that sometime during the overnight hours someone had broken into the business and stolen approximately $700.

Anyone with knowledge or information regarding these incidents are encouraged to contact Detective Thomas Shroyer with the Lander Police Department at 307-332-3401.