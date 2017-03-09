Recent arrests around Fremont County

(Fremont County, Wyo.) - Here is the report of the most recent arrests around the county from local enforcement agencies. All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. Charges are subject to change following official filing from the Fremont County Attorney’s Office.





Riverton Police Department

Latasha Bell, 27, Riverton, Probation Revocation.



Jesse Willow, 39, Riverton Public Intoxication.

Ray Sisneros, 34, Shoshoni, Contempt of Court Warrant.

Nathan Borges, 23, Riverton, Contempt of Court Warrant.

A 35-year-old male of Riverton was cited for shoplifting.





Fremont County Sheriff's Office

Florin Wyatt, 27, Riverton, Murder in the Second Degree and Theft. His charge was later upgraded to Murder in the First Degree. More here.





Lander Police Department

Trevor Hyatt, 32, Ethete, Warrant Arrest.





