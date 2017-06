UPDATE at 1 p.m.: RPD reports the suspect has been caught.

--

The Riverton Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding this man. He is a suspect in a kidnapping case that just occurred in the Hampton Inn area. The victim is safe. Captain Eric Murphy said they don't have a name at this time, but are currently looking for him in the area of the casino in Riverton.

If you have any information call RPD: (307) 856-4891