The Riverton High School boys basketball team beat Rawlins this afternoon in their first game at state. The final score was 59-32. The leading scorer for the Wolverines was Teron Doebele with 14 points followed by Brady Fullerton with 12. View the full box scores here. Riverton is scheduled to play the Mountain View/Douglas winner in the semi-finals tomorrow night at 7:30 p.m.