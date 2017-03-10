Block of homes evacuated due to fire in Riverton last night

h/t Daniel Bergquist

(Riverton, Wyo.) - A fire last night did extensive damage to the townhouse at 1311 Pinecrest Drive in Riverton. Assistant Fire Chief Henri Declercq said the renters in the building were home at the time of the blaze, but they were able to get out safely and uninjured. The home received extensive damage, but Declercq noted the building is not a total loss. Another attached townhouse also received minor damage.

As a precaution, the Fremont County Sheriff's Office and Riverton Police Department assisted with evacuating the entire block of homes. Everyone except those living in the two damaged townhouses has been allowed to return to their homes.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. From the outside, it appears that most of the damage occurred near the back of the home.

Around 20 firefighters from the Riverton Fire Department responded to the fire last night around 10:40 p.m. The Riverton Police Department and Sheriff's Office were also on scene assisting with evacuation and traffic control. Guardian EMS was also on scene.

