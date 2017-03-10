BREAKING: AG Sessions requests resignation of Wyoming's US Attorney Kip Crofts

UPDATE at 3:30 p.m.: U.S. Attorney Christopher A. Crofts has announced his resignation, effective at midnight tonight, March 10. "It has been my distinct pleasure to work with the men and women of the Wyoming United States Attorney's Office for the past seven years," he said in a statement. "I think them and the law enforcement community for their tireless efforts in pursuit of justice on behalf of the citizens of Wyoming and the United States."

According to national news outlets, Attorney Jeff Sessions has requested the resignation of 46 U.S. Attorneys, and this includes U.S. Attorney Christopher "Kip" Crofts for the District of Wyoming.

It is not uncommon for new administrations to appoint their own U.S. Attorneys. There are 93 people in the position across the country.

A spokesperson for the U.S. Attorney's Office District of Wyoming confirmed Crofts was among those who have been asked to resign.

Crofts was appointed early in President Barack Obama's administration, being confirmed by the U.S. Senate in December 2009 and taking office in January 2010. Crofts is a Lander native who served in the Army during Vietnam, directed the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation and other high ranking legal capacities until his appointment as U.S. Attorney.