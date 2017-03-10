Coroner: Homicide victim positively ID'd

Fremont County Coroner Mark Stratmoen confirmed this afternoon that the victim in last weekend's homicide was indeed 50-year-old Keith Stephenson.

Florin Brandon Wyatt faces a first degree murder charge in the case. Charging documents filed earlier in the week identified the victim as Stephenson, but Stratmoen said the identity hadn't been scientifically verified until this afternoon.

By statute, identification of a deceased individual is the responsibility of the coroner. While there was presumptive information available to suggest the victim was Stephenson, Stratmoen said due to circumstances and injuries, identification couldn't be done visually in this case. Among the presumptive information available was that the victim was found at Stephenson's home and that Wyatt, according to court documents, admitted to killing Stephenson with a hammer.

While he couldn't comment specifically on what methods were used to identify Stephenson via an autopsy completed yesterday, Stratmoen said identification methods often include DNA, dental records, finger prints, scars, marks, tattoos, and medical hardware.



The Coroner said that his office has been in close contact with Stephenson's family throughout the week.

Stratmoen said while it is fortunate that presumption and speculation in this case were not wrong, he wants to warn the public that "speculation on social media can do undue harm to next of kin."