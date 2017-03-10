Recent arrests around Fremont County

(Fremont County, Wyo.) - Here is the report of the most recent arrests around the county from local enforcement agencies. All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. Charges are subject to change following official filing from the Fremont County Attorney’s Office.



Riverton Police Department

Edward Brown, 57, Riverton, Public Intoxication.

Brian Melber, 25, Denver, Felony Warrant our of Colorado. Jessica Hudson, 31, Denver, Interference and Possession of Methamphetamine. Read more about this pair's arrest.

Ronald Brown, 50, Riverton, Public Intoxication.

Steven Ankeney, 56, Riverton, Probation Revocation Warrant.

A 55-year-old male of Riverton and a 51-year-old of Arapahoe were cited for Disturbing the Peace.

Dustin Bigmedicine, 36, Riverton, Public Intoxication.

Robin Blind, 35, Riverton, Public Intoxication.

Rupert Brown, 38, Arapahoe, FTA Warrant X3.

Lawrence Felter, 40 Riverton, DUI.





Fremont County Sheriff's Office

Marie Jaramillo, 34, Riverton, Failure to Appear.

Katie Large, 28, Ethete, Probation Revocation.

Tiffany Truax, 28, Hudson, Failure to Appear.

Kari Winfield, 33, Riverton, Interference with a Peace Officer. Winfield was arrested after being contacted while walking along a Highway 26. According the Sheriff's report, she allegedly became combative and struck the deputy.





Lander Police Department

A 16-year-old Lander girl was arrested for Driving Under the Influence, Turning Movement, Possession of Tobacco and Minor in Possession. Two passengers, a 15-year-old Lander girl and another 16-year-old Lander girl were both cited for Minor in Possession.











