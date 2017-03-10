Riverton Police Chief officially accepts position in Georgia

(Riverton, Wyo.) - Riverton Police Chief Mike Broadhead has officially accepted the position of Police Chief with the Statesboro Police Department in Georgia.



"It's bittersweet, but I believe life is about adventure, trying new things and being challenged," Chief Broadhead said. He looks forward to offering his kids more opportunities involving school and professional careers. "I want to expand their horizons and believe there are more opportunities of that nature in the southeastern United States."

Chief Broadhead worked as a police officer in the Denver metro area for 21 years before moving to Riverton. He's served as Police Chief here for eight years.

"I truly value the relationships I've formed with the people of Riverton," he said. "Everyone here has been very open and kind to my family. I've also served under three Mayors who I can say without hesitation really care about the City of Riverton."

Chief Broadhead said he's most proud of the place the Riverton Police Department is today. He said the people he's hired have made a difference in the department and community. "We are staffed with high quality, character-based people with integrity," he said. "The people working here are in it for the right reasons and really care about this community. As long as the PD continues to do a good job, work from the heart and do the right thing to help people, the police department will be great," he concluded.

Chief Broadhead's official last day at the City will be April 1. He begins his work in Statesboro on April 17. Interim City Administrator Courtney Bohlender will appoint an Interim Police Chief for a period of 3-6 months. There will be no decision on a permanent Police Chief until the city has a permanent City Administrator.