Two caught with large amount of meth in Riverton

UPDATE: Riverton Police Chief Mike Broadhead has confirmed that there was no evidence of kidnapping in the case involving Brian Melber, 25, of Denver and Jessica Hudson, 31, of Denver. He would not release any further details about the investigation.

(Riverton, Wyo.) - Yesterday (Thursday, March 9) the Riverton Police Department, Highway Patrol and Fremont County Sheriff's Office were in pursuit of what they believed was an alleged kidnapper around the noon hour. Officers arrested Brian Melber, 25, of Denver, CO for a Colorado Felony Warrant and Jessica Hudson, 31, of Denver, CO for Interference and Possession of Methamphetamine. 32 grams of meth was confiscated during the investigation (photos below). The Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) has taken over that part of the investigation.

RPD Captain Eric Murphy said the Hampton Inn reported a suspected kidnapping around 11:00 a.m. Murphy said the alleged adult victim had told the front desk personnel that she'd been kidnapped.

Officers responded and were notified that three individuals had left the area in a maroon 2014 Subaru with Colorado plates. Officers quickly located the vehicle parked in the Walmart parking lot with two women inside. Officers confronted them and asked if they were ok. During separate conversations Hudson told officers they were fine, but the woman in her 60s told an officer she'd been kidnapped. An RPD officer noticed Hudson had texted Melber, who was inside Walmart, to alert him that the police were there.

Captain Murphy said the pursuit continued to the area of Taco Bell and eventually the Wind River Casino as a witness had seen him get into one of their transport vans. Officers continued their search near the casino and eventually found him walking/running down the bike path. Officers were able to bring him into custody without resistance. Captain Murphy also noted Melber had changed his clothes at some point during the pursuit.

