WhatsHappening this weekend: Teen Tech Week, Winter Fair, Rock Opera and more!

Previous year photo of Wyoming State Winter Fair

(Fremont County, Wyo. ) - Here's #whatshappening this weekend around Fremont County.





Friday, March 10

LANDER - The Wyoming State Winter Fair Trade Show will be held Friday and Saturday, March 10-11 at the Bob Carey Memorial Fieldhouse, Lander Valley High School. More here.

RIVERTON - The CWC Theatre Department presents the rock opera Jesus Christ Superstar. Friday, March 10, 7 PM; Saturday, March 11, 7 PM

RIVERTON - Jalan Crossland Band at Bar 10 on Friday at 8 PM - 1 AM.

RIVERTON - Celebrate Teen Tech Week at the Riverton Branch Library March 5-11. Dis-assemble, tear down, & take-apart! Explore the Anatomy of Electronics by taking apart a variety of electronic devices. Dive into the guts of game controllers, microphones, smart phones, and more. The High School Take Apart will be happening on Wed, March 8th from 7 to 9 pm in the library Community Room. The Junior High Take Apart will be Thurs, March 9th from 5:30-7:30 in the library Community Room. There are only 30 spots available for each night. You can sign up at the High School, Middle School, or the library. For more information, call the library at 856-3556.





Saturday, March 11

LANDER - Book Sale at Book Nook. Book Sale 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Two locations: Carnegie Book Nook downstairs in the Lander Library and also on Main Street, corner of South 3rd and Main streets, upstairs in the Bank of the West building

DUBOIS - Does cabin fever have a hold on you? If so, join us for a fun filled day snowshoeing in this record amount of snow! The event will be Saturday, March 11 beginning at 10:30am and returning around 1:00pm. We will start at the Dubois Museum and transportation will be provided. The trek is for kids 9 years and older, but everyone is welcome to come join the fun. We will learn about the water cycle and see how water freezes to make snow and ice. We will learn what it takes to form a snowflake. Be sure to dress in layers and for snowshoeing. Bring plenty of water and a lunch to eat in the outdoors. If you don’t have snowshoes we will have some. We do need to know how many are going so please register in advance and be sure let us know if you will need a pair of snowshoes. To register call the Dubois Museum at 307-455-2284!

LANDER - Jam Sessions at the Lander Bake Shop Saturdays 12-2. All acoustic instruments, all kinds of music, all ages, all abilities. Come! Play! Sing! Listen! Everyone is welcome!