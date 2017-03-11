Tonight: move your clocks ahead for Daylight Saving Time

Yep, it's that time of year when we must turn our clocks an hour forward and lose a precious hour of sleep. It definitely isn't easy, but it's what we do. It might make us feel like Bill Murray in Groundhog Day first thing tomorrow morning, but at least it is signal of spring on the way and longer daylight hours.

Daylight Saving Time starts at 2 a.m. tomorrow, March 12. It will eventually come to an end on Nov. 5.

All of this is to say, don't forget to update clocks tonight. But if you're like many of us who use our cell phones as alarm clocks, the change should happen automatically for you. Thumbs up to technology.



