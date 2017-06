The State Champion Riverton High School Boys Basketball Team celebrated their Number 1 status this afternoon with a parade through town. Riding on the top of a fire truck, escorted by a police officer and followed by a long line of family and friends, the team rode down Main and Federal as victors.

The Wolverines won the 3A title yesterday evening in Casper with a 62-34 win over Worland. The champs were 28-1 for the season.



Go Big Red!