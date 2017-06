There will be a celebratory parade for the 3A state champs tomorrow afternoon starting at 2:30 p.m. Riverton Fire Chief Cory Higgs says the parade will begin at 2:30 from the high school. They'll be escorted by the Riverton Fire Department down College View to Main Street. They'll proceed down Main Street to Federal Boulevard making their way towards old Kmart lot and then turn around. They'll then head back up to the high school the same route.