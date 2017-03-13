All-Conference and All-State athletes announced for 3A basketball

(Fremont County, Wyo.) - The Wyoming Coaches' Association has announced the 2017 WCA Basketball All-State lists for class 3A boys and 3A girls as well as the all-conference lists for both 3A conferences.
3A Boys Basketball All-State
- Riverton - Teron Doebele
- Riverton - Brady Fullerton
- Riverton - Easton Paxton
3A Boys Basketball All-Conference (west)
- Riverton - Teron Doebele
- Riverton - Brady Fullerton **Player of the Year**
- Riverton - Kyren Higgs
- Riverton - Easton Paxton
- Lander - Christian Lopez
- Lander - Darwin St. Clair
3A Girls Basketball All-Conference (west)
- Riverton - Leighanna Shoulderblade
- Lander - Raylee Nipper