All-Conference and All-State athletes announced for 3A basketball

(Fremont County, Wyo.) - The Wyoming Coaches' Association has announced the 2017 WCA Basketball All-State lists for class 3A boys and 3A girls as well as the all-conference lists for both 3A conferences. 

3A Boys Basketball All-State

  • Riverton - Teron Doebele
  • Riverton - Brady Fullerton
  • Riverton - Easton Paxton


3A Boys Basketball All-Conference (west)

  • Riverton - Teron Doebele
  • Riverton - Brady Fullerton **Player of the Year**
  • Riverton - Kyren Higgs
  • Riverton - Easton Paxton 
  • Lander - Christian Lopez
  • Lander - Darwin St. Clair


3A Girls Basketball All-Conference (west)

  • Riverton - Leighanna Shoulderblade
  • Lander - Raylee Nipper