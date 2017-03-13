All-Conference and All-State athletes announced for 3A basketball

(Fremont County, Wyo.) - The Wyoming Coaches' Association has announced the 2017 WCA Basketball All-State lists for class 3A boys and 3A girls as well as the all-conference lists for both 3A conferences.

3A Boys Basketball All-State

Riverton - Teron Doebele



Riverton - Brady Fullerton



Riverton - Easton Paxton





3A Boys Basketball All-Conference (west)

Riverton - Teron Doebele



Riverton - Brady Fullerton **Player of the Year**



Riverton - Kyren Higgs



Riverton - Easton Paxton



Lander - Christian Lopez



Lander - Darwin St. Clair







3A Girls Basketball All-Conference (west)

Riverton - Leighanna Shoulderblade



Lander - Raylee Nipper



