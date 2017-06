The Fremont County Sheriff's Office and Riverton Police Department are reporting that 911 service is down countywide this morning. CenturyLink is reportedly actively working on tracking down the problem.

If you need assistance, you can reach Riverton dispatch by calling 856-4891 or Fremont County Dispatch in Riverton at 856-7200 or Lander at 332-5611.

We will update this report when service is returned.