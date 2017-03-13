Hoop Shoot star earns second place at regionals 

(Riverton, Wyo.) - Riverton 6th grader Gracie Olheiser ventured to Denver this weekend for the Region 8 Regionals Elks Hoop Shoot competition. She competed against the best free throw shooters from Colorado, Nebraska and Kansas. Gracie represented Wyoming in the 10-11 year old division.

Gracie scored 21 out of 25 free throws earning her 2nd place for Region 8. Her mom, Danielle Olheiser, told us Gracie's new goal is to compete again next year and make it to Nationals.

Members of the Wyoming Team included Ella Bilyeu, Gracie Olheiser, Emily Nicholls, Kaenen Zowada, Porter Horsley and Court Gonsalez.



The Hoop Shoot is a free throw program for youth ages 8-13. The 2017 Hoop Shoot National Finals will take place April 22, 2017 in Chicago, IL.

Photos: h/t Danielle Olheiser