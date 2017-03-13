It's going to be a gorgeous week; here's what to expect

The days are starting to feel a bit longer and we have a beautiful week in store for us around Fremont County. Here is the forecast for Riverton, Lander and Dubois this week as reported by the National Weather Service Office in Riverton.

Riverton: It'll be mostly sunny every day this week with highs reaching into the low 60's. Wednesday is expected to be the warmest day with a high of 63. Winds will be light throughout the week but expect "breezy" conditions on Thursday. Full forecast.

Lander: It'll be mostly sunny every day this week with highs reaching into the low 60's. Wednesday is expected to be the warmest day with a high of 64. Winds will be light throughout the week but expect "breezy" conditions on Thursday. Full forecast.

Dubois: It'll be mostly sunny this week and breezy. Highs will reach into the upper 40s and low 50s. Wednesday is expected to be the warmest day with a high of 51. There is a 40 percent chance of rain/snow on Thursday and it'll be breezy throughout the day and into the evening. Full forecast.



