NCAA Bracket Challenge! Play is free, prizes are worth hundred$!

It’s time for the NCAA basketball tournament! The results of the next few weeks will either earn you glory and bragging rights for a year... or bring you shame and bad jokes about your favorite team’s mascot. And we all love every minute of it!

That’s why this year County 10 is teaming with Porter’s in Riverton to bring 10’ers together for a massive NCAA Bracket Challenge.

That’s right, March Madness on an epic scale is here! So get your bracket filled out by Thursday, March 14th at 10:00 am (MST) and hang on tight for all the NCAA Tournament action. The top 5 ranked brackets will win some fantastic prizes from Porter’s and County 10.

1st Place - Black Olive Pellet Grill

2nd Place - Samsung Galaxy Tab A tablet

3rd Place - Beats EP headphones

4th Place - Jam Bluetooth wireless speaker

Here’s what you need to know to get involved…

What do I need to do?

Thanks to Porter’s, there is no cost or headache - just click the link below, create your FREE account and enter your bracket picks BEFORE Thursday, March 16th at 10:00 am (MST). Scoring and leader board are all automatic - Just check in frequently to see where you stand!

>>> FILL IN YOUR BRACKET HERE <<<

What do I need to know?

This contest is for residents of Fremont County ONLY. Anyone can enter, but only the top 4 ranked brackets with Fremont County addresses will win prizes. Employees of Pitchengine and immediate family are not eligible for prizes.

Your bracket must be filled out and submitted by 10:00 am (MST) on Thursday, March 16th.

County 10 will publish updates throughout the tournament, but real-time standings are available by logging into your account.

The top 4 entries will be notified via email and can pick their prizes up at Porter’s in Riverton.

The 2017 NCAA Tournament bracket contest on County 10 is presented by Porter’s Mountain View Supply in Riverton. Porter’s is the largest Weber dealer in the state of Wyoming and is looking forward to launching #whatsgrillin this spring, a photo contest for true grill masters. Stay tuned….