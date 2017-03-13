Recent deaths in Fremont County: Anderson, Mason, Kail

Ronald Anderson, 81, of Riverton went home to Jesus on February 25, 2017. A memorial will be held at a later date. Full obituary.



Ruth (Keller, Fuson) Mason - Our beloved wife, mother and grandmother, Ruth (Keller, Fuson) Mason, passed into the loving arms of Jesus, on March 11, 2017 at the age of 83. She was surrounded by family in Grand Junction Colorado where she has lived for the past three years. A viewing on Friday, March 17, 2017, from 4 to 5:30 p.m. followed by a Rosary service at Our Lady of the Woods Catholic Church, 4 South Riverton Road, Dubois, Wyo. Mass and a Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, March 18, 2017. Interment will be in the Dubois Cemetery. Full obituary.



Elizabeth Ann Kail, 81, of Lander, died in Lander on March 11, 2017. She was born October 24, 1935. A Family run Memorial Service will be held at 2:00pm, Thursday, March 16, 2017 in the Lander Community & Convention Center. Cremation has taken place. Full Obituary at a later date.



