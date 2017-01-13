Cowboy State Games Return to Casper this Winter

Let the Games begin!





Starting Saturday, Jan. 28, the Cowboy State Games will make a triumphant return to bring health, wellness and friendly competition back to the Oil City for the first time since 2007.

With events like a Winter Triathlon, snowshoeing, Fatbiking, karate, a biathlon and more, the resurrected Games will feature new and exciting additions, all within the spirit of the Cowboy State Games you grew up loving. The Games originally began in 1986 in Cheyenne, then moved to Casper in 1987, with participants and events increasing annually, culminating in approximately 5,000 athletes participating in dozens of winter and summer sports. However, due to a lack of funding and volunteers, the Games dissolved after more than two decades of competition.

“I wasn’t around for the original Games, but I’ve talked to so many people who have such fond memories. Everyone says, ‘Oh, I used to compete in those,’ and then they describe these great experiences they had and how much fun the Games were,” John Giantonio, Director of Sports and Events for the Casper Area Convention and Visitors Bureau, said.

Giantonio has been working on growing tourism in Casper through sports with events similar to those that used to be part of the Cowboy State Games, like the Cold Avenger Winter Triathlon. Given the Games’ esteemed reputation, it seemed obvious to host these events as well as new ones under the umbrella of a new, revamped Cowboy State Games.





“Now people who participated in the original Games can compete again, or they can watch their kids compete. We want to continue to make this a top-notch experience with outstanding venues, judges and officials. We’re reaching out to more sponsors, supporters and promoters. And the Cowboy State Games aren’t just traditional stick-and-ball sports. We’ll have rock climbing, bowling, hockey and much more,” Giantonio said.

True to the name, events will be hosted across the Cowboy State including Cody, Gillette and Casper. Giantonio hopes to continue to grow participation.

For information on events, registration and more, visit cowboystategames.com or call Giantonio at 307.234.5362.