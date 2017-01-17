Let the Games Begin! 

The Cowboy State Games have returned to the Oil City, and no matter what your sport, ability or age, there’s a competition for you. Here’s the current schedule, but keep checking CowboyStateGames.com since new events are regularly being added to the calendar:

Cold Avenger Winter Triathlon: Jan. 28 on Casper Mountain



Snowshoe 5K Race: Jan. 28 on Casper Mountain



Fatbike 5K Race: Jan. 28 on Casper Mountain



Nordic Ski 5K Race: Jan. 28 on Casper Mountain



Downhill Ski Championships: Jan. 28 at Hogadon Basin Ski Area



Casper Invitational Figure Skating: Jan. 28 at Casper Ice Arena



Biathlon: Feb. 11-12 on Casper Mountain



Ice Hockey-Adult: Feb. 17-19 at Casper Ice Arena



Bowling-Youth: Feb. 18 at Sunrise Lanes



Ice Hockey-Youth: March 24-26 at Riley Ice Arena in Cody, Wyo.



Rock Climbing: 5150 Rock Climbing Gym



Karate: April 29 at Casper College



5K Run for Special Olympics: May 6 at Crossroads Park



BMX: July 22 at Mike Sedar Park



For more information or to sign up for any of these events, visit CowboyStateGames.com.