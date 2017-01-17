Cowboy State Games
9 hours ago
keyboard_arrow_up
file_download
file_download
file_download

Let the Games Begin! 

Let the Games Begin! 

file_download

The Cowboy State Games have returned to the Oil City, and no matter what your sport, ability or age, there’s a competition for you. Here’s the current schedule, but keep checking CowboyStateGames.com since new events are regularly being added to the calendar:

  • Cold Avenger Winter Triathlon: Jan. 28 on Casper Mountain
  • Snowshoe 5K Race: Jan. 28 on Casper Mountain
  • Fatbike 5K Race: Jan. 28 on Casper Mountain
  • Nordic Ski 5K Race: Jan. 28 on Casper Mountain
  • Downhill Ski Championships: Jan. 28 at Hogadon Basin Ski Area
  • Casper Invitational Figure Skating: Jan. 28 at Casper Ice Arena
  • Biathlon: Feb. 11-12 on Casper Mountain
  • Ice Hockey-Adult: Feb. 17-19 at Casper Ice Arena
  • Bowling-Youth: Feb. 18 at Sunrise Lanes
  • Ice Hockey-Youth: March 24-26 at Riley Ice Arena in Cody, Wyo.
  • Rock Climbing: 5150 Rock Climbing Gym
  • Karate: April 29 at Casper College
  • 5K Run for Special Olympics: May 6 at Crossroads Park
  • BMX: July 22 at Mike Sedar Park

For more information or to sign up for any of these events, visit CowboyStateGames.com