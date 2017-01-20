Cowboy State Games Host Figure Skating Championships Jan. 28

After years of competitively figure skating as a youth and teenager, Casper Figure Skating Club Vice President Kayla Tanner gained a new perspective on the sport when she became a skating mom.



Tanner started skating when she was 4, but when she had her own kids, she never thought the hobby would become generational, especially given how much time skaters must dedicate to their craft.

“One day, my daughter came home from school talking about it out of the blue, and now years later, she’s as in love with it as I was,” Tanner said.

The time commitment is a serious one for these athletes. Most are on the ice at least 2-3 times per week, and many have a private coach they work with. With 45 active skaters in the Club ages 5-66, the ice is a busy place, especially as they prepare for the upcoming Cowboy State Games Figure Skating Championships Saturday, January 28 at the Casper Ice Arena. More than 60 skaters are registered for more than 50 different events.

“We’re getting skaters from across Wyoming and around the region. One is coming all the way from Illinois, and she’s in her 60s. Our youngest competitor is 5, so this is a great mix of skaters that we’ll get to see. They're showman, so they’re going to put on great performances. Skating is really physically demanding and requires a lot of strength, but they’re supposed to make it look effortless and graceful, so people usually don’t understand just how hard it is,” Tanner said.

Whether you’re interested in watching or learning about skating, Tanner says the Cowboy State Games is a great place to start. It’s a spectator-friendly competition, so being able to watch and enjoy the event won’t require a lot of previous skating knowledge. Skaters range in age, and Tanner loves seeing older skaters join the Club.

“It’s great for any age and ability, because the reward of skating is when you master these different skills. We all spend a lot of time together and get to know everyone, so it’s really this big, skating family,” she said.



