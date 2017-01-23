Cowboy State Games Youth Bowling Tournaments Feb. 18

While a lot of people may think of bowling as a leisurely activity for a Saturday night out, competitive bowling requires laser-sharp focus and the ability to perform under pressure. Like all athletes, bowlers must have balance, strength and patience.



Just ask Ben Doyle, who has been bowling since he was 4, then started competing as a youth and still plays as an adult.

“I was always practicing, playing in leagues and tournaments. My family has always bowled, so I just followed along. It was fun to be with my family, and then as I traveled, I got to know all the other bowlers I was competing against,” Doyle said.

As a smaller, niche sport, the bowling community is a close one across the state, which makes tournaments more fun and bragging rights precious.

“You’re competing against the same people all the time, and it’s a lot of fun, but it’s also hard to lose to them,” Doyle said.

Stakes will no doubt be high at the upcoming Cowboy State Games youth bowling tournament Feb. 18 at Sunrise Lanes. Athletes ages 9-20 can compete on male, female or coed teams. And Doyle, who has bowled two perfect games, has some advice.

“Have fun and stay positive. If you have a bad frame, blow it off. The next frame is a new day,” he said.

To register or learn more, visit http://cowboystategames.com/portfolio-view/bowling/.