Register for This Weekend's Cowboy State Games Online or Onsite

If you’re looking for something to do this weekend in the Oil City, grab a coat and head up the mountain. The Cowboy State Games is back for the first time since 2007, and you don’t need to be a competitive winter athlete to participate. Online registration is open through Wednesday, Jan. 25, and onsite registration will be available for each of the following events:
- Cold Avenger Winter Triathlon http://cowboystategames.itsyourrace.com/event.aspx?id=8633
- Fatbike 5K http://cowboystategames.com/portfolio-view/fatbike/
- Snowshoe 5K http://cowboystategames.itsyourrace.com/event.aspx?id=8633
- Nordic Ski 5K http://cowboystategames.itsyourrace.com/event.aspx?id=8633
- Downhill Ski Championships https://events.clearthunder.com/index.php?module=thunder&event=CSG2017
Participants in each of these events range from novice to expert, so no matter your abilities, you’ll have a great time on Casper Mountain this weekend. Remember, even if you miss the online registration deadline, you can still sign up onsite so you don’t miss any of the action.