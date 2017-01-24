Cowboy State Games
1 hour ago
keyboard_arrow_up
file_download
file_download
file_download

Register for This Weekend's Cowboy State Games Online or Onsite

Register for This Weekend's Cowboy State Games Online or Onsite

file_download

If you’re looking for something to do this weekend in the Oil City, grab a coat and head up the mountain. The Cowboy State Games is back for the first time since 2007, and you don’t need to be a competitive winter athlete to participate. Online registration is open through Wednesday, Jan. 25, and onsite registration will be available for each of the following events:

Participants in each of these events range from novice to expert, so no matter your abilities, you’ll have a great time on Casper Mountain this weekend. Remember, even if you miss the online registration deadline, you can still sign up onsite so you don’t miss any of the action. 