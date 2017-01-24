Register for This Weekend's Cowboy State Games Online or Onsite

If you’re looking for something to do this weekend in the Oil City, grab a coat and head up the mountain. The Cowboy State Games is back for the first time since 2007, and you don’t need to be a competitive winter athlete to participate. Online registration is open through Wednesday, Jan. 25, and onsite registration will be available for each of the following events:





Cold Avenger Winter Triathlon http://cowboystategames.itsyourrace.com/event.aspx?id=8633



