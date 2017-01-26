Cowboy State Games Downhill Ski Championships will Showcase Hogadon

Hogadon Basin Ski Area was designed for families, which competitors and spectators alike will see reflected across the 2017 Cowboy State Games Downhill Championships this Saturday. And with divisions ages 6 and under all the way through 50 and over, Hogadon is the perfect fit.



Skiers will complete two Giant Slaloms with scoring based on the combined time for two runs Jan. 28 beginning at 10:30 a.m. The top three finishers in each division will medal.

“The race is on Boomerang, which is more of an intermediate-level slope. We chose Boomerang over our black diamond run because we wanted this to be for skiers of all levels,” Hogadon Marketing Manager Ryan Butler said. “This competition is a great opportunity for everyone in the state to enjoy Hogadon. We have everything that the big mountains offer, especially with the new lodge that’s going up.”

With construction of the new lodge well underway, skiers can preview what’s in store for the future of Hogadon.

“You can see the big, beautiful windows right when you pull up and when you’re going up the lifts. It towers over the top of the old one, and it’s such an exciting development for Hogadon and skiing in Wyoming,” Butler said.

And even if you’re not ready to compete, Butler says this is a great event for spectators, and be sure to bring your cowbells to cheer the athletes across the finish line.

“We want people skiing and snowboarding from the time they start walking all the way until they can’t, so all of our events, amenities and operations are designed to be inclusive for everyone. This weekend, even if you’re not ready to compete, come cheer on the racers. It’ll be fun to watch, and maybe get you excited to hit the slopes yourself,” Butler said.

Fittingly, all proceeds of the race will benefit the Casper Mountain Racers and Friends of Hogadon. Registration is available onsite from 8:30—10:30 a.m. For more information, visit http://cowboystategames.com/portfolio-view/downhill-skiing/.