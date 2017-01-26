Try Fatbiking during this weekend's Cowboy State Games

Work with winter — not against it. This is the fundamental principle behind the Fatbike, an oversized mountain bike designed to trek through snow and keep bikers on two wheels year-round.



Fatbiking is similar to mountain biking in that in requires balance, but according to local biker Adam Leiferman, it requires more finesses.

“You need to pedal lightly, very softly. There’s not the hard hammering down on the pedals like you would mountain biking,” Leiferman said.

With pristinely groomed trails just minutes away from the heart of downtown, Casper has become a regional Fatbiking destination.

“Casper is a great destination for Fatbiking. It’s so close. You don’t have to plan to go. You can just hop in the car and buzz up,” fellow biker Erik Aune said.

Ideal conditions are easy to be found in the Oil City. With bluebird days far outnumbering those with cloud cover, Heaven seems much closer when you’re plowing through powder at around 8,000 feet on Casper Mountain. These trails will be showcased during the Cowboy State Games Fatbike 5K race, this Saturday, Jan. 28 at the Nordic Center. With rentals from Casper’s top bike shops, gear is available for anyone interested in trying this new, up-and-coming sport.

On-site registration will be available. To learn more, visit http://cowboystategames.com/portfolio-view/fatbike/.