Cheer On This Weekend's Cowboy State Games Competitors!

The Cowboy State Games are back for the first time since 2007, and all the action kicks off this Saturday, Jan. 28. Events will be hosted on Casper Mountain and in town, so stop by to cheer on all the competitors during:



Cold Avenger Winter Triathlon at the Nordic Center on Casper Mountain



Fatbike 5K Race at the Nordic Center on Casper Mountain



Snowshoe 5K Race at the Nordic Center on Casper Mountain



Nordic Ski 5K Race at the Nordic Center on Casper Mountain



Figure Skating Championships at at the Casper Ice Arena



Downhill Ski Championships at Hogadon Basin Ski Area



Athletes from across the region will be competing, so let’s show them some Oil City hospitality.

If you want to get off the sidelines, it’s not too late with on-site registration available for the Winter Triathlon, Downhill Ski Championships and the Fatbike, Snowshoe and Nordic Ski 5K Races.

Learn about these events and more at http://cowboystategames.com/.