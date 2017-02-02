Cowboy State Games offer Non-Traditional Sports Opportunities for Youth

Sports are more than just traditional ball and stick games for muscley jocks, especially for kids and young athletes. They’re about teaching discipline, hard work, sportsmanship and contributing to a team. And the growing popularity of sports and activities unavailable through traditional means have opened up the door for more kids to reap these benefits.



“We’re teaching kids life skills in sports and how that translates into school and their future. When you’re in sports, you have to practice every day. You hone your skills so that on the weekend during games, you play your very best. If you do your very best in games, you go the championship and hopefully win there,” Cowboy State Games Director John Giantonio said. “Kids are learning this in terms of homework. Homework is your practice for your test at the end of the week, which prepares you for the final, then using that information in life and a job. Like in sports, if you work hard during practice, you’re going to do well going forward,” he said.

Giantonio believes it doesn’t matter what sport or game you’re playing — the lessons learned are the same, which is why it’s so important to make non-traditional sports available. The Cowboy State Games is bringing these opportunities to young athletes with competitions in figure skating, bowling, biathlon, foosball, judo, grappling and more.

“One of the challenges is that a lot of sponsorships and grants aren’t available to sports, because people think of it as just football or basketball, and that just a small group of elite kids will benefit. But it’s so much bigger than that,” Giantonio said. “Parents and coaches are teaching their kids these lessons, and if people aren’t supporting sports, these kids aren’t going to get the opportunity to compete, especially in the smaller sports,” he continued.

To learn more about the Cowboy State Games, including competing and sponsorship opportunities, visit CowboyStateGames.com or call Giantonio at 307.234.5362.