Craig's Floor & Window Coverings is adding a new dynamic to better serve Fremont County

Introducing... Alpha Cabinets and Doors by Craig's Floor & Window Coverings.

April, 2017 will mark a new chapter for Craig and Misti Haase as they expand their services. Craig's Floor and Window Coverings will soon be carrying full lines of cabinets, doors, windows and counter-tops.

"We aspire to bring the best to Fremont County. Our goal is to bring more of our customers' home remodeling needs together, under one roof," explained Misti Haase, owner at Craig's Floor and Window Coverings. "Our customers will get more bang for their buck with multi-purchases, loyalty and contractor discounts."

Alpha Cabinets and Doors is still in the beginning stages of expansion, but we are anxious to get the process started! We are seeking a qualified professional installer(s) for these areas of trade. The ideal candidate will be thinking about the long-term, and would like to grow with the company. Click here for details about qualifications and interviews.

"These are exciting times for Craig's Floor and Window Coverings," continued Misti Haase. "We'll keep updating the community of our progress as we grow!"