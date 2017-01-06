Andrea Engavo succeeded with Central Wyoming College - Create your own story

No matter where you are in life, it's never too late to start pursuing an education. Andrea Engavo's story below is one of twists and turns with a triumphant achievement: a degree in Human Services, complemented by Business Management.



With Spring Semester about to kick off, it's not too late for you to seek your own path to a career you will love and thrive in. Registration closes Jan 9th. Start that next chapter in your life and click here to register.

Andrea Engavo started her education in fall of 2004 in business management and was doing well; making the honor roll and was engaged in all of her courses but in 2006 an operation went wrong causing her to quit school to take care of herself.



It was her daughter who later inspired her to pursue a degree in human services.

“My daughter goes to Community Entry Services and I watched how my daughter was taken care of and I wanted to make sure she was protected,” Engavo said. She enrolled to the University of Wisconsin in human services and it was a class in grant writing for small businesses that rekindled what she had learned from business management at CWC.

“It just awoke my interest in business management and I thought that both degrees would go together,” Engavo said. She found herself back at CWC to find more information about completing the degree she was close to finishing before her operation.

Dual enrolled, Engavo will graduate in the spring with a bachelor’s in human services and will graduate from CWC in business management in a year. She plans to continue her education by pursing a master’s degree in human services.









Life has a way of rekindling old passions. For Andrea Engavo, experiences and people in her life took her down a path of discovery to find her interests.

What excites you in life? A CWC Admissions rep can help you in you find the correct path to pursuing those interests.

Enroll By January 9th for Spring Classes

Click here to start your journey with CWC.





