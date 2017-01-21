Central Wyoming College
Come Support Our Rustler Basketball Players!

The Central Wyoming College Rustler basketball teams have three upcoming home games that basketball fans won't want to miss! 

The men's team has won 7 out of their last 8 games and hope to keep up the momentum this Saturday when they take on Casper College at 5:00pm. The Lady Rustlers continue to gain ground on their opponents - let's pack the gym and show our Rustler Pride!!

Come and support our Rustlers!


Saturday, January 21: Lady Rustlers, 3pm vs. Casper College

  • Rustlers, 5pm vs. Casper College

Friday, January 27: Lady Rustlers, 5:30pm vs. Northwest College

  • Rustlers, 7:30pm vs. Northwest College

Wednesday, February 8: Lady Rustlers, 5:30pm vs. Western Wyoming Community College

  • Rustlers, 7:30pm vs. Western Wyoming Community College