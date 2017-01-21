Come Support Our Rustler Basketball Players!

The Central Wyoming College Rustler basketball teams have three upcoming home games that basketball fans won't want to miss!

The men's team has won 7 out of their last 8 games and hope to keep up the momentum this Saturday when they take on Casper College at 5:00pm. The Lady Rustlers continue to gain ground on their opponents - let's pack the gym and show our Rustler Pride!!





Come and support our Rustlers!



Saturday, January 21: Lady Rustlers, 3pm vs. Casper College

Rustlers, 5pm vs. Casper College



Friday, January 27: Lady Rustlers, 5:30pm vs. Northwest College

Rustlers, 7:30pm vs. Northwest College



Wednesday, February 8: Lady Rustlers, 5:30pm vs. Western Wyoming Community College

Rustlers, 7:30pm vs. Western Wyoming Community College





