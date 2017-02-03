CWC Board seeks Applicants for Lander-Jeffrey City Seat

The Central Wyoming College board position for Lander-Jeffrey City sub district will open Feb. 13, 2017. Mikey Douglas who is currently the Lander-Jeffrey City sub district board member for the CWC Board submitted a formal letter of resignation to the CWC board on Jan. 18.

The board has 30 days to fill the position. Anyone who is interested in the position can contact board clerk, Linda Bender at 307-855-2102, 1-800-735-8418 extension 2102 or email at lbender@cwc.edu. Bender said she will send candidates an application packet which must be returned to the CWC president’s office by Feb. 10. Candidates will then be interviewed by CWC trustees at the Feb. 22 meeting and the selected candidate will be sworn in at the end of the meeting. Applicants must be a resident of the Lander-Jeffrey City sub district and residency can be verified by calling the Fremont County Clerk’s office. The candidate selected for the position will serve until the next general election which will be November 2018.

The board accepted Douglas’ resignation during the board meeting on Jan. 18. Douglas has served since Dec. 1, 2014.



