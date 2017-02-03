CWC spotlights talented local, Kierra Muehler 

Kierra Muehler is from Riverton and is a freshman at CWC. Not only did Muehler choose CWC because it was affordable but she also received scholarships to attend. The theatre major started acting in high school and decided to pursue a degree in it.

“I really liked acting and was good at it,” Muehler said. She will play Peter in the upcoming musical “Jesus Christ Superstar.”

Muehler is also an education major. Although she isn’t sure what her future has in store for her, Muehler would like to pursue a bachelor’s degree at a university and teach in another country.

"I really like working with kids and have a lot of fun around them. Teachers impact students’ lives and I want to be a part of that. ” - Kierra Muehler

Muehler enjoys playing the piano, singing and spending time with friends and family. She is a student ambassador and is in the CWC choir.



Muehler was nominated by Amara Fehring, digital content specialist for Marketing.

“I have worked with Kierra in many capacities from theatre to recreation. She is one of the most dedicated and humble students I have had the opportunity to work with,” Fehring said. “Kierra is an exceptional leader who is reliable, kind and has a great work ethic. She is a talented actress and vocalist who works at her craft with vibrant exuberance and passion. Kierra's outstanding professionalism, compassionate nature and her genuine respect for others have brightened CWC's halls this year.”



