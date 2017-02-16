Apply now for CWC Scholarships! Deadline is March 1st

Make Money For College You Don't Have To Pay Back!

(Fremont County, Wyo.) - Central Wyoming College offers a variety of institutional and private donor scholarships, over 125 to be exact! Scholarships are awarded on various criteria, usually reflecting the values and purposes of the donor of the award. Scholarships can also be based on merit, need, demographics, or career focus.

The deadline to apply for CWC Scholarships is March 1st! Take just a few minutes, click on the link below, and fill out the brief application. CWC has many opportunities for you to take advantage of!





