Daylight Donuts: A Great Place To Study/Work

Donuts and studying? How many ways can you spell bliss?
There are many perks to working or studying at Daylight Donuts -- having freshly baked donuts at arms reach is just one! Here are 6 Reasons Why Daylight Donuts Is The Best Place To Study/Work:
1. High School/College kids get 10% off (school ID required). They also get ice cream half off!
2. DONUTS...and coffee!
3. Free speedy Wi-fi
4. There are Plug Ins at every table for devices!
5. They are open early and late. Hours are 3am - 9pm Monday through Saturday and 3am - 7pm on Sundays.
6. They serve a fantastic lunch. Click here to learn more about it!
So if you're looking for a great place to study or to catch up on work assignments, Daylight Donuts has everything you need AND some!
Follow Daylight Donuts on Facebook.
feature image: h/t Daylight Donuts Facebook